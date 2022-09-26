Miami Beach

Pembroke Pines Firefighter Arrested on Drug Charges in Miami Beach

Donald Francis Hoss, 62, was arrested early Sunday on drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia charges, an arrest report said

By NBC 6

A Pembroke Pines firefighter is facing charges after police said he was found with cocaine and other drugs in Miami Beach.

Donald Francis Hoss, 62, was arrested early Sunday on drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia charges, an arrest report said.

The report said officer had spotted a vehicle on Alton Road near 9th Street that had an obscured tag and pulled it over.

Inside the car were the driver, Hoss, and his wife, 44-year-old Lynzee Dale Grom, the report said.

Miami-Dade Corrections
Donald Hoss and Lynzee Grom

Hoss said the two were going to club Space and at some point made a spontaneous statement that was redacted from the report.

That statement led officers to ask Hoss and his wife to step out of the car before the officers began searching the car.

The search turned up a baggie that had eight marijuana gummies, cocaine, and ten suspected Ecstasy pills, the report said.

Hoss and Grom, who faces charges of possession of a controlled substance, were booked into jail. Attorney information wasn't available.

