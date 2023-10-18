Pembroke Pines

Pembroke Pines GameStop worker arrested after he fatally shot suspected shoplifter: Police

Derrick Guerreo, 33, was arrested on a manslaughter charge in the Tuesday night shooting at the store at 11069 Pines Boulevard, Pembroke Pines Police said

By Brian Hamacher

NBC6

A Pembroke Pines GameStop employee has been arrested after he fatally shot a suspected shoplifter, police said.

Police said Guerrero was working in the store when he saw a man shoplifting.

Derrick Guerrero
Broward Sheriff's Office
Derrick Guerrero
Guerrero confronted the man, who ran toward the front door with the merchandise, police said.

Investigators said Guerrero pulled a gun from his waistband and fired a single shot, hitting the man in the torso.

"At no time did the victim threaten Guerrero or display any type of weapon," police said in a news release.

Local

The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries. His identity hasn't been released.

Guerrero was later taken into custody and booked into jail. Attorney information wasn't available.

