Pembroke Pines man accused of drowning dog in pool during domestic dispute

A Pembroke Pines man is facing charges after police said he intentionally drowned his family's dog during a domestic dispute Sunday night.

Corey Vaughn Dacres, 25, was arrested on a felony count of aggravated animal cruelty, Pembroke Pines Police officials said.

According to police, Dacres had been involved in the dispute with family members Sunday then left with the family dog, a 6-year-old pit bull terrier named Unity.

Broward Sheriff's Office Corey Vaughn Dacres

Dacres walked the dog to a community pool in the Advenir at San Tropez apartment complex near Northwest 78th Terrace and Northwest 1st Street where he threw the dog over the 5-foot fence surrounding the pool, police said.

Dacres jumped the fence, went into the pool with the dog and held it underwater until it died, police said.

After the incident, Dacres returned home and told the rest of his family what he'd done, police said.

When officers responded, they noticed Dacres' clothing was completely soaked, an arrest report said.

The officers found the body of Unity at the bottom of the swimming pool.

Dacres was questioned by officers before he was arrested and booked into jail.

In court Monday, Dacres was ordered held on $35,000 bond and told by a judge he must undergo a mental health evaluation.