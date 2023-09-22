Person killed after being struck by Brightline train in Delray Beach

Delray Beach Police are investigating after a Brightline train struck and killed a person Friday morning, officials said.

The incident comes on the same day Brightline started service from South Florida to Orlando.

According to the Delray Beach Police Department, the incident occured after 7 a.m. Friday at Southeast 2nd Avenue and Southeast 4th Street.

Ted White, the public information officer for the Delray Beach Police Department, told WPTV a person crossing the southbound tracks was struck and killed by the train.

White said it appears to be a suicide.

The Brightline train involved in Friday's deadly wreck is not the same train that's part of the inaugural ride to Central Florida.

That train departed Miami at 6:50 a.m. and was set to arrive in West Palm Beach at 7:45 a.m.

It was then expected to depart for Orlando International Airport about 15 minutes later., but the fatal crash in Delray Beach delayed the route.