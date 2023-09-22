Delray Beach

Person killed after being struck by Brightline train in Delray Beach

Officials said the incident occured after 7 a.m. Friday at Southeast 2nd Avenue and Southeast 4th Street

NBC Universal, Inc.

Delray Beach Police are investigating after a Brightline train struck and killed a person Friday morning, officials said.

The incident comes on the same day Brightline started service from South Florida to Orlando.

According to the Delray Beach Police Department, the incident occured after 7 a.m. Friday at Southeast 2nd Avenue and Southeast 4th Street.

Ted White, the public information officer for the Delray Beach Police Department, told WPTV a person crossing the southbound tracks was struck and killed by the train.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

White said it appears to be a suicide.

The Brightline train involved in Friday's deadly wreck is not the same train that's part of the inaugural ride to Central Florida.

Local

Fort Lauderdale 12 hours ago

New photo of suspect possibly linked to terrifying Fort Lauderdale sex assault: Police

Broward County 12 hours ago

Police investigating after man found shot to death in Lauderhill roadway

That train departed Miami at 6:50 a.m. and was set to arrive in West Palm Beach at 7:45 a.m.

It was then expected to depart for Orlando International Airport about 15 minutes later., but the fatal crash in Delray Beach delayed the route.

This article tagged under:

Delray BeachBrightline
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us