Pet Adoption Fees Waived During December at Miami-Dade County Animal Services

Miami-Dade County Animal Services announced it is waiving adoption fees for certain pets during December.

Animal Services will be waiving the $85 fee for puppies and the $35 fee for kittens four months old and older through Dec. 31 as part of its Home for the Holidays campaign.

Adopters are still responsible for the $30 dog licensing fee.

Over 500 pets at Animal Services’ Pet Adoption and Protection Center are ready to be adopted into forever homes.

Ready-to-adopt animals are also available at offsite pet adoption events. Click here for more information on the center's hours and for adoption events and locations.