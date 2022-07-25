PHOTOS: Tensions High as Parkland Shooter's Death Penalty Trial Enters Week Two

On July 18, Marjory Stoneman Douglas school shooter Nikolas Cruz underwent the start of a trial that will determine whether he receives life in prison or is put to death.

Back in October, the confessed killer, now 23, pleaded guilty to all 17 murders and 17 counts of attempted murder. Now, the jurors will decide his sentence. The jury must be unanimous for the gunman to receive the death penalty, meaning that if at least one juror votes for life, that will be his sentence.

Day 6: Uber Driver, Coroners Testify in Second Week of Sentencing Trial

On the first day of the second week of the Parkland gunman's sentencing trial, the AR-15 used in the shooting is shown in the courtroom as evidence.

The Uber driver who took the shooter to the school before the massacre testifies, along with coroners who identified the bodies of those killed in the tragedy.

PHOTOS: AR-15 Used in Mass Shooting Shown During Sentencing Trial

The trial is expected to go on for at least four months. Follow live updates from NBC 6 here.