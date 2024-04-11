Crash in Pinewood leaves 5 people, mostly children, hospitalized

Four children and an adult were hospitalized Thursday after a crash sent their car into a bus stop in Pinewood.

The crash happened after 3 p.m. in the area of Northwest 77th Avenue and 99th Street.

According to Miami-Dade Police, one car clipped into another one, which caused that car to crash into a bus stop.

All of the people who were hospitalized were in the second car, police said. Two children were taken to the main trauma center and an adult and two other children were taken to a local hospital, according to fire rescue officials.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

No one was at the bus stop at the time of the crash. Everyone stayed at the scene, police said.

Further details were not available.