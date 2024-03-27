Plantation man who killed family was ‘struggling,' sought mental health support

A Plantation man who police say killed his wife and toddler before trying to take his own life served in the military and had recently reached out for help to address his mental health.

Forty-year-old Jean Carlos Aponte is in critical condition at the hospital after an apparent self-induced drug overdose. On Tuesday, his wife Sara Ashley Gama, 38, and 2-year-old son, Ethan, were found dead inside their home.

Army veteran and Purple Heart honoree Chris Haley told NBC6 on Wednesday that Aponte reached out to Catch A Lift Fund, a group that provides former service members mental health support through working out. Haley accepted Aponte to the program.

"It’s a bummer because that is the whole reason why our organization exists," Haley said. "It's to kind of stop this. So when it does happen, it's pretty shocking because that’s kinda what we're trying to avoid."

Haley says Aponte was suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder and a traumatic brain injury.

"He had very strong desire to make things right because he had a wife and a kid on the way," he said. "That was one of the things I remember very clearly is he wanted to do things right and be a positive example for his family."

Police have not released how or why Aponte allegedly killed his wife and child.

"He was struggling. I couldn’t tell if it was severe, but it's a struggle and I think he wanted to get better," Haley said. "I don’t think he wanted to be miserable and I think he realized you got to do something for yourself sometimes."

The investigation is still very active and no charges have been filed. Police spent their Wednesday in a canal looking for what neighbors believe was a cellphone.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or chat live at 988lifeline.org. You can also visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional support.