Police ID mother and 2-year-old found dead in Plantation murder, attempted suicide

Police have identified the mother and young child found dead and the father believed to be responsible for an apparent double murder and attempted suicide at a Plantation home on Tuesday.

Sara Ashley Gama, 38, and her 2-year-old son, Ethan Aponte, were found dead inside the home at 1083 Northwest 97th Avenue, Plantation Police said in a news release Wednesday.

Also found at the home was Gama's husband and Ethan's father, 40-year-old Jean Carlos Aponte.

Jean Carlos Aponte was taken from the scene to a local hospital in critical condition after an apparent self-induced drug overdose, police said.

Police said Tuesday that they were investigating the incident as an apparent murder-suicide attempt, and that Aponte was a suspect in the deaths of his wife and child. Officials haven't said how they were killed.

Officials said the incident remains under investigation.

Four people lived in the house including the couple and their two kids, Ethan and a newborn baby, neighbors said.

One neighbor shared surveillance video of Aponte going for a walk with his 2-year-old son just a day earlier.

Neighbors said the newborn was picked up by family members.

"We were just here yesterday. Devastation. How does this happen? I don’t know, he was so nice. Lovely people. She just had a baby," neighbor Gilda Howell said. "I'm devastated, they were very nice people...my grandchildren played with Ethan. I'm devastated."

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or chat live at 988lifeline.org. You can also visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional support.