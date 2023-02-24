‘Please Forgive Me': Man Pleads Guilty to 2012 Cutler Bay Murder

It began as a murder-for-hire homicide investigation in 2012. Now, 11 years later, the man accused of the crime has pleaded guilty.

Jose Martin Perez-Sanchez was sentenced in court to 30 years in prison for killing 25-year-old Richard Vasallo in Cutler Bay, but he will get credit for the 11 years he’s served.

Martin Perez-Sanchez's former co-defendant, however, was liberated of all charges earlier this month after a jury trial found her not guilty.

Dianelis de la Caridad-Fonseca was initially accused of hiring Martin Perez-Sanchez to kill in exchange for $600 and help with his immigration status. Martin Perez-Sanchez was born in Mexico.

A 12-member jury exonerated the woman. The victim's family was shocked and feared the same thing would happen to Martin Perez-Sanchez.

The state offered Martin Perez-Sanchez a plea of 30 years and downgraded his murder charge to second-degree.

Martin Perez-Sanchez accepted because of the large amount of evidence against him.

Vasallo’s family was once again disappointed and told Martin Perez-Sanchez “God forgive you.”