Police Arrest Alleged Driver Behind Miami Beach Hit-and-Run

Police have arrested the person they say was behind the wheel of a hit-and-run crash that occurred in Miami Beach last month.

According to a police report, 31-year-old Lisa Smith was arrested for leaving the scene of a crash with serious bodily injury.

The incident happened at around 9 p.m. on May 9th on the 4400 block of Collins Avenue. Police say a Mercedes Benz C300 was caught on city cameras approaching the area at high speeds before striking a pedestrian who was attempting to cross Collins Avenue.

In the video, police say, the Mercedes stops before making a U-turn, fleeing the scene.

The victim had suffered "life-threatening" injuries, according to report, which included a collapsed lung and a fractured skull.

Police say the day after the hit-and-run, Smith's lawyer contacted authorities, claiming Smith was involved with the crash. According to her attorney, the pedestrian crossed the street during a green light.

After inspecting Smith's vehicle and gathering witness testimonies, police say Smith was arrested for leaving the scene without attempting to call authorities.

Police did not provide information on the pedestrian's current condition.