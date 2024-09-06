Police ID man killed in partial scaffolding collapse at luxury Miami Beach condo

Police have identified the man killed in a partial scaffolding collapse at a luxury Miami Beach condo as the investigation into the incident continues.

Miami Beach Police on Friday identified the man killed in Tuesday's incident as 25-year-old Bryan Steven Orozco.

The incident happened at the Villa Di Mare building at 5801 Collins Avenue. Footage from Chopper 6 showed the scaffolding swaying as it dangled from the side of the building.

Orozco was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition but later died from his injuries.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

An investigation is underway into the partial collapse of a scaffolding at a luxury Miami Beach condo building that left one person dead and another injured.

A second person suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

The beachfront Villa di Mare condo is undergoing a $2 million concrete restoration, painting and stucco project, according to Miami Beach records. The building was built in 2002 and has 13 units. Each unit occupies an entire floor, covering more than 4,600 square feet, and sells for more than $4.5 million each.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration or OSHA arrived at the condo Tuesday afternoon to start investigating.

Officials said the general contractor for the project had no prior history with OSHA.