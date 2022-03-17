Police ID Palmetto Expressway Shooting Victims As Search for Suspects Continues

Police have identified a man shot and killed while riding in a car on the Palmetto Expressway in Miami-Dade, as the search for the suspect or suspects responsible continued.

Timothy Sparks, 20, was killed in the Wednesday afternoon shooting in the northbound lanes of the expressway near Okeechobee Road, Miami-Dade Police officials said Thursday.

Authorities said Sparks was a passenger in a red Nissan Altima being driven by 20-year-old Dante' Collins Banks when someone opened fire on them shortly before 3 p.m.

Starks was killed at the scene and Banks was airlifted to a local hospital in stable condition.

A section of the highway was shut down for hours Wednesday as detectives investigated at the scene, where the Altima could be seen up against a concrete wall filled with bullet holes.

Authorities haven't said what may have led to the shooting and have no suspect information, other than that a dark-colored vehicle was seen fleeing the area at a high rate of speed.

"We do not have a whole lot of information, and so we’re asking anyone in the community, anyone that may have witnessed the shooting to please call our Crime Stoppers tip line, where you can remain anonymous at 305-471-8477," Miami-Dade Police Det. Angel Rodriguez said.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.