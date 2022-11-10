Police Identify 11-Year-Old Child Fatally Shot by Sibling at NE Miami-Dade Home

Police have identified the 11-year-old child who died after he was shot by his 13-year-old sibling on Thursday at a home in northeast Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police responded after 5 p.m. in the 600 block of Ives Dairy Road, where they found 11-year-old She'Marion Burse with a gunshot wound to the torso.

He was airlifted to the hospital in critical condition, where he later died, police said.

Police said Burse was one of five siblings inside the home when the deadly gunshot rang out. No adults were inside the house when the boy was shot because the children’s parents were working at the time.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

A child died after he was shot in the torso at a home in northeast Miami-Dade. NBC 6's Ryan Nelson reports

Investigators said Burse's mother Tiffany Callaway is a Miami-Dade Corrections officer.

On a GoFundMe page, Callaway said her son went by the nickname “Fat Boy," and that he was "loving, playful and always there to put a smile on your face when you needed it."

"Imaging life without him is something we never thought we’d have to do as a family," she said.

On Friday, investigators learned that Burse's 13-years-old sibling obtained the firearm from inside a firearm case that was in the master bedroom closet.

While he was handling the firearm, police say he accidentally discharged it, striking Burse in the torso.

“Only goes to show it can impact anybody in the community," said Miami-Dade Police Director Alvaro Zabaleta.

They're investigating who the gun belonged to and whether it was properly secured before it ended up in the hands of one of the children.

Currently, no charges are expected to be filed.

Editor's Note: An earlier version of this story stated that the victim was 10 years old, but MDPD officials have since corrected their statement to confirm that the victim was 11 years old.