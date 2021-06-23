Girls Found in Lauderhill Canal Were Sisters, Ages 7 and 9; Mother a Person of Interest: Cops

Police have identified the two young girls found in the same Lauderhill canal as sisters and said the girl's mother is being investigated as a possible person of interest in their deaths.

Lauderhill Police Chief Constance Stanley held a news conference Wednesday, where the girls were identified as 7-year-old Daysha Hogan and 9-year-old Destiny Hogan.

Investigators have identified the girls' mother, Tinessa Hogan, as a possible person of interest in the case but said she hasn't been questioned.

Officials said the medical examiner will determine the girls' cause of death.

The body of Destiny was discovered around noon on Tuesday in the canal in a residential neighborhood along Northwest 59th Way, officials said.

Then, around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, the body of her sister, Daysha, was found in the same canal, wearing a similar outfit, police said.

Police said the girls were never reported missing.

"This is unfolding for us and it's very tragic because it is two young females, two juveniles from our community, in our city, that have been found deceased, and that is something serious," Lauderhill Police Lt. Mike Santiago said Tuesday night.

On Wednesday, officers were at a home possibly connected to the investigation.

Residents said the woman who lives there with her children had been acting erratically, swimming in the canal and asking to baptize kids in the neighborhood.

“It looked like she was having some emotional problems and couldn’t express it, she was just in her back during the day," said one neighbor who didn't want to be identified. "I said 'Are you ok?' She started swimming towards me and she went back into the house and disappeared."