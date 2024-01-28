Police identify tequila-stealing woman who pepper sprayed Walgreens cashier in North Miami Beach

Police have identified the women who allegedly stole tequila from a Walgreens in North Miami Beach and was captured on surveillance pepper spraying a cashier.

27-year-old Roneisha Sampson is reportedly in custody in the Broward County Jail after being arrested on unrelated charges on Jan. 22. She was given a 25,000 bond for a charge of aggravated battery on an officer, firefighter, EMT, etc.

North Miami Beach Police said the woman stole a Don Julio tequila bottle at the store located at 791 NE 167 Street on Jan. 11 around 2:36 p.m.

Roneisha Sampson

An hour later, the suspect returned to look for her phone. Police records show she may have dropped her phone inside the store as she ran out.

The store manager denied having the phone, so the suspect headed for the exit and pepper sprayed the cashier on the way out.

Video surveillance shows the pepper spray cloud diffuse across the counter onto the cashier's face. The victim crouches and panics.

Two other victims are seen caught in the toxic cloud, including a 5-year-old.

The investigation revealed the store did have the phone, which was taken into police custody.

Contact the city of North Miami Beach Police Department if you have any additional information on this case.