Police Investigate After Transgender Woman's Body Found in Opa-locka

Police are looking for more answers into the death of a transgender woman, whose body was discovered over the weekend in Opa-locka.

The body was found Saturday in a pool of blood at the intersection of NW 32nd Avenue and NW 132nd Terrace.

Police scanners said a person had been shot in the head and they were looking for a vehicle at around 4 a.m.

Friends identified the victim as Nedra Sequence Moss. Miami-Dade Police and the medical examiner have not yet confirmed the identity of the victim.

As of Monday, a memorial was set up on the corner with balloons, teddy bears and candles.

Police may be looking for a 2017 white Jaguar F-Pacer that fled eastbound from the scene.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Miami Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Tipsters can remain anonymous.