Police investigate possible robbery on yacht along Miami River

The yacht was docked and everyone on board was evacuated from the vessel, police said.

Police were investigating a possible robbery on a yacht Sunday along the Miami River.

Miami Police received a 911 call before 9 p.m. about an armed suspect inside a yacht on the river near 114 Southwest North River Drive, behind The Wharf Miami.

It's unclear if police are searching for a possible suspect. No one was in custody as of Sunday night.

