Police investigate possible robbery on yacht along Miami River

Police were investigating a possible robbery on a yacht Sunday along the Miami River.

Miami Police received a 911 call before 9 p.m. about an armed suspect inside a yacht on the river near 114 Southwest North River Drive, behind The Wharf Miami.

The yacht was docked and everyone on board was evacuated from the vessel, police said.

It's unclear if police are searching for a possible suspect. No one was in custody as of Sunday night.