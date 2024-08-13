Sunrise

Police investigating after body found in car pulled from canal in Sunrise

The discovery was made at a canal in the area of N. University Drive and Sunrise Lakes Boulevard

By Brian Hamacher

Police are investigating after a body was found inside a car that was pulled from a canal in Sunrise on Tuesday.

The discovery was made around 2:30 p.m. at a canal in the area of N. University Drive and Sunrise Lakes Boulevard, near the 8400 block of W. Oakland Park Boulevard.

Aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed the car, a black four-door sedan, apparently a Honda, on the side of the canal.

Multiple investigators were at the scene as the footage showed them pulling a body out of the car.

Sunrise Police officials confirmed the car and body were found but said the person's identity was being investigated.

The discovery is one of several made in South Florida canals and waterways in recent days.

On Sunday, a car that was found submerged in a canal in Plantation contained the bodies of a mother and child who'd vanished nearly 50 years ago.

A police investigation is underway in Plantation after bodies were discovered in two different canals on Sunday.

Another vehicle found in a lake in Plantation also contained remains believed to be a man who went missing in 2004.

