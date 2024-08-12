Remains of mother, child who vanished 50 years ago found in Plantation canal

The remains found in a Plantation canal on Sunday are those of a mother and her child who disappeared 50 years ago, according to Plantation Police.

The 35-year-old woman and her 3-year-old daughter were reported missing from their residence located at 13411 NW 2nd St. in Plantation, back in 1974. The mother's 1961 Chevrolet Impala was also nowhere to be found, police said.

This became a cold case by 1975, with follow-up investigations occurring in 1977, 1988, 1992, 1994, 2010, 2013, 2014, 2017, and 2018; however, results came back negative and the two were never found, police explained.

Sunshine State Sonar, an organization that conducts volunteer searches for vehicular missing person cases in Broward and Miami-Dade Counties, teamed up with Plantation Police back in June of 2023 – with hopes of closing the case.

On Sunday, the sonar team located a vehicle in a Plantation canal near the 10100 block of West Broward Boulevard, that was later identified as a 60's model Chevrolet Impala following a dive search.

Skeletal remains consistent with an adult and small child were located inside that Chevrolet Impala, police confirmed.

Sunshine State Sonar also shared an image of items found inside the Impala, including toys, clothes and shoes.

Cellphone video obtained by NBC6 shows the moment remains of the vehicle were pulled from the canal.

Meanwhile, Plantation residents who live near the canal are on edge.

Piedad Caballero said she received a knock on her door Saturday from the team at Sunshine State Sonar, for permission to access the canal from her property.

"We’ve been here 20 years and we’ve been sleeping with dead bodies there over 20 years, not knowing. Who knows how many more are in there,” Caballero told NBC6. "It's really scary."

In a nearby lake, Sunshine State Sonar said a man's remains and a car were found submerged, in the area of 80 Wimbledon Drive.

“They laid his bones out. They had his dentures," resident Cookie Saccenti said. "It was really sad.”

Investigators have not yet confirmed this information on the lake discovery. NBC6 has reached out to Plantation Police for more details.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.