South Florida

Several bodies discovered in Plantation canals

Cellphone video obtained by NBC6 shows the moment a car was pulled from one of the canals.

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police in Plantation are investigating after bodies were pulled from two different canals on Sunday.

Sunshine State Sonar, an organization with the mission of finding missing people on the waterways, told NBC6 that three bodies were recovered from two different canals.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Cellphone video obtained by NBC6 shows the moment a car was pulled from one of the canals.

Two of the bodies, those of a woman and child, were recovered in canal near 10151 SW 1st Street in Plantation. The discovery is reportedly connected to a 50-year-old cold case, according to Sunshine State Sonar.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

An image shared with NBC6 shows the scene where a man's body and a car were found in another nearby canal.

Police have not yet confirmed this information.

Local

Tracking the Tropics 2 hours ago

Potential Tropical Cyclone 5 expected to become season's third hurricane

Broward 2 hours ago

2 dead, several injured after multi-vehicle crash in Broward: BSO

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

South Florida
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us