Several bodies discovered in Plantation canals

Police in Plantation are investigating after bodies were pulled from two different canals on Sunday.

Sunshine State Sonar, an organization with the mission of finding missing people on the waterways, told NBC6 that three bodies were recovered from two different canals.

Cellphone video obtained by NBC6 shows the moment a car was pulled from one of the canals.

Two of the bodies, those of a woman and child, were recovered in canal near 10151 SW 1st Street in Plantation. The discovery is reportedly connected to a 50-year-old cold case, according to Sunshine State Sonar.

An image shared with NBC6 shows the scene where a man's body and a car were found in another nearby canal.

Police have not yet confirmed this information.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.