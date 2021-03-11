Police Investigating After Car Crashes Into Home in Davie

Police are investigating after a car crashed into the front of a home in Davie Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened at a home in the 9300 block of Old Orchard Road. Footage showed the car on its side, partially sticking out of the home, with police officers and firefighters at the scene.

Davie Police officials said the driver was removed from the car and had minor injuries.

The residence was evacuated and no one was injured inside the home, officials said.

Police are investigating the crash and fire rescue crews were evaluating the damage to the home, officials said.