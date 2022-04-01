Police Investigating After Man Found Dead in Plantation Roadway

Police are investigating a possible hit-and-run after a man was found dead in a Plantation roadway Friday morning.

The body of the 31-year-old man was discovered in the 5800 block of Peters Road around 5:30 a.m., Plantation Police officials said.

Police said the man, whose name wasn't released, had pulled to the side of the road and exited his vehicle when he was presumably struck by another car while walking in the roadway.

The incident remains under investigation.

