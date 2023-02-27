Police Investigating Alleged Break-In at Miami Commissioner's City Hall Office

Police are trying to figure out who went into a Miami commissioner's office after an alleged break-in at City Hall.

Detectives were at Miami City Hall for much of the day Monday trying to determine if anything was taken from Commissioner Manolo Reyes' office over the weekend.

Investigators were reviewing camera footage to help figure out who was inside the commissioner’s office.

Reyes addressed the media after he was notified.

“If they were looking for something, the only thing that they have to do is ask. My life is an open book. I have nothing to hide," said Reyes.

Reyes said he left work on Friday and then on Monday morning, his chief of staff came into the office and found the place in shambles.

At this time it’s unclear if anything was taken.

“One thing for sure, whoever was there they made sure that I noticed that somebody was in my office," said Reyes.

Why someone would want to gain access remains a mystery. The commissioner is running for re-election, but he is unopposed.

The City of Miami Police Department is handling the investigation. A police spokesperson said it’s unclear if the alleged break-in occurred from inside city hall or if someone outside the building gained access.

Whoever they are and whatever they want is unknown for now, but the commissioner is making one thing very clear.

“I don’t have to be afraid of anything and I’m not, and no one is going to scare me,” said Reyes.

The case remains under investigation. If you have any tips, you can call the Miami Police Department.