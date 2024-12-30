Hollywood

Police investigating motorcycle crash outside McDonald's in Hollywood

The incident was reported around 10 p.m. Sunday near State Road 7 and Taft Street

Police are investigating an apparent motorcycle crash outside a McDonald's in Hollywood that happened late Sunday.

The incident was reported around 10 p.m. near State Road 7 and Taft Street.

Footage showed the wreckage of a motorcycle on the ground next to a damaged pickup truck outside the fast food restaurant.

Multiple officers were at the scene and something was covered by a white sheet, though officials haven't confirmed if it was a fatal crash.

No other information was immediately known.

