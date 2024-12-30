Police investigating motorcycle crash outside McDonald's in Hollywood

Police are investigating an apparent motorcycle crash outside a McDonald's in Hollywood that happened late Sunday.

The incident was reported around 10 p.m. near State Road 7 and Taft Street.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are > WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Footage showed the wreckage of a motorcycle on the ground next to a damaged pickup truck outside the fast food restaurant.

Multiple officers were at the scene and something was covered by a white sheet, though officials haven't confirmed if it was a fatal crash.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. > SIGN UP SIGN UP

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.