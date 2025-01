Police are investigating a shooting in Miami that left a teen hospitalized Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened in the area of the 2200 block of Northwest 23rd Street.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Miami Police officials said the teen was hit in the leg by gunfire and taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

The teen's identity and condition weren't released.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Police haven't said what may have led up to the shooting but said it remains under investigation.