Police investigation underway in Gulfstream Park shopping center

A police investigation is underway in a Hallandale Beach shopping center.

Police swarmed 803 Silks Run, Hallandale Beach, near the entertainment and shopping center of Gulfstream Park overnight.

Multiple police cars could be seen at the scene, NBC6 cameras captured a crime scene unit van and yellow tape being placed by police.

A tow truck was also seen taking away two cars from the shopping center.

It still has not been confirmed what this investigation is about and it might involve a possible shooting.

NBC6 has reached out to Hallandale Beach police for more information on this incident.

This is a developing story, check back with NBC6 for updates.