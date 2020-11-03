South Florida

Suspect in Custody After Police Chase in South Florida

Police were involved in a vehicle and foot chase in South Florida Tuesday that ended with at least one suspect in custody.

Footage showed police in pursuit of a black Mercedes on Interstate 95 northbound.

It's believed the chase began in Miami-Dade County and went into Broward, where a suspect bailed out of the vehicle and a foot chase began.

Multiple officers and at least one K-9 responded to the scene, and footage showed at least one suspect being taken into custody.

No other information was immediately known.

