1 Dead, Several Injured After Car Crashes Into Miami Beach Restaurant

One person died and several others were hospitalized after a driver accelerated into a restaurant Thursday night in Miami Beach, police said.

Paramedics and police officers responded after 6 p.m. to Call Me Gaby, an Italian restaurant located at 22 Washington Avenue.

Investigators said a woman was attempting to parallel park outside of the restaurant but instead accelerated into the outdoor cafe area, striking several tables, according to Miami Beach Police.

Seven people were transported to the hospital, where one of them died, police said.

Video from Only on Dade shows the large presence of first responders in the area of South Pointe Drive and 1st Street along Washington Avenue.

Miami Beach Police tweeted for the public to avoid the area, which was closed due to the investigation.

The woman struck several tables resulting in 7 patients being transported to the hospital. Unfortunately, one of the patients transported has died at the hospital.



2/3 — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) February 25, 2022

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Further information was not available. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.