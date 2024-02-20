Police raid home, arrest man in connection to burglary of Aventura jewelry store

There was a large law enforcement response in a southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood leading to several people being led out of a home in handcuffs Tuesday morning.

Miami-Dade Police's Special Response Team was spotted on the scene, assisting Aventura Police in serving a warrant at the home along SW 162nd Pass.

Video showed several people sitting outside the home in handcuffs, while authorities went inside. Some of those individuals seen detained were later released.

Authorities reportedly arrested Luis Angel Herrera Ramirez in connection to a burglary that took place at the International Jewelers Exchange in Aventura back in October.

Ramirez is facing one count of Burglary/Smash and Grab, one count of Grand Theft Auto, and one count of Criminal Mischief/Vandalism, according to Aventura Police.

He will reportedly be transported to the Miami-Dade County Jail.

"This arrest is just another reminder to those looking to Burglarize businesses in our city, that the Aventura Police Department will not rest until those who have committed crimes are brought to justice," Aventura Police stated in a press release.