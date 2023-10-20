New video shows burglars smashing truck into Aventura jewelry store

Wild video of an attempted heist in Aventura shows burglars busting through the front of a store with a truck.

The incident happened around 6:15 a.m. at the Jewelry Exchange at 19275 Biscayne Boulevard.

The head of security at the store said three suspects backed a stolen flatbed tow truck into the store and tried to drag out a safe but tripped the alarm.

The video obtained Friday shows the truck crashing into the store before three people dressed in all black enter.

They can be heard speaking Spanish while trying to use the tow truck to pull the safe out of the store, but after a few failed attempts they take off, leaving empty-handed.

Aventura Police officials said officers quickly responded to the business and helped thwart the would-be thieves.

No arrests have been made but the incident remains under investigation, police said.