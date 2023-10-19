Aventura

Burglars bust through front of Aventura jewelry store, leave empty-handed

The incident happened around 6:15 a.m. at the Jewelry Exchange at 19275 Biscayne Boulevard

By Brian Hamacher

Police are investigating after some burglars busted through the front of an Aventura jewelry store Thursday morning.

The incident happened around 6:15 a.m. at the Jewelry Exchange at 19275 Biscayne Boulevard.

Aventura Police officials said officers quickly responded to the business and helped thwart the would-be thieves.

No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made, police said.

Footage showed the front of the store heavily damaged. Crews were busy putting up temporary plywood to replace the broken windows and doors.

Police said they're actively investigating the incident.

