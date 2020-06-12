Police Release IDs of Two Victims of Gruesome Fort Lauderdale Beach Slaying

Police have identified the two men found slain at a gruesome scene at the beach in Fort Lauderdale earlier this week.

Walter Amryan III, 59, and, Adan Gonsulez, 37, were the victims of the double homicide, Fort Lauderdale Police said Friday. Both men were transient residents, police said.

The two bodies were discovered on the beach in the 3000 block of North Ocean Boulevard just after 6 a.m. Tuesday. Aerial footage showed the bloodied bodies in the sand not far from the ocean.

A 911 caller who found the bodies said one man was missing an arm and noted that "blood is everywhere," according to a report released Wednesday.

Police haven't said how the men were killed, but said they are investigating whether the double homicide case is related to a police pursuit that started not far from where the bodies were found and ended in a crash on Interstate 95.

The suspect in the pursuit is facing multiple charges related to the chase, and police said he's a person of interest in the double homicide.

Detectives are also trying to locate family members of Gonsulez and are asking anyone with information to call them at 954-828-5344.