Police Release Surveillance of Drive-by Shooting That Killed 19-Year-Olds in Brownsville

Newly released surveillance video shows the moments shots were fired in a drive-by shooting that killed two 19-year-olds in Brownsville.

Lucretia Braithwaite and Johnnie Dixson Jr. were sitting inside a parked vehicle early Tuesday morning in the 5200 block of NW 29 Avenue when someone drove next to them and opened fire, according to Miami-Dade police.

The seconds-long surveillance footage, released Wednesday, shows the victims crash into a fence as they tried to get away. The subjects continued shooting, police said.

Braithwaite died at the scene. Dixson was taken to the hospital in critical condition and died hours later.

Police have not released additional information on the shooter or shooters.

Anyone with information is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477) or 866-471-8477.