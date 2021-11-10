Police Respond to Shooting, Multi-Car Crash in Miami Gardens

Police responded to two separate scenes in Miami Gardens on Wednesday night — to a shooting that landed a man in the hospital, and to a crash that involved multiple vehicles.

Miami Gardens police responded to the shooting at around 8 p.m. in the 18300 block of NW 2nd Avenue.

Investigators appeared to focus on two vehicles in the middle of the road, as one of them had what appeared to be bullet holes.

The victim was sent to the hospital in unknown condition. Police said they are not ruling out road rage in this case.

Meanwhile, just a few blocks away, police had another investigation next to Hard Rock Stadium.

According to police, a driver stopped to help another driver with a disabled vehicle on the road when a third driver crashed into them.

Both cars had their hazard lights on while the drivers were out of their cars, police said.

The driver of the disabled vehicle was airlifted to a nearby hospital in unknown condition. The drivers stayed at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.