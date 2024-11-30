Police search for armed subject that shot man in Plantation

One man was hurt and a suspect is still on the loose after a shooting in Plantation on Saturday, authorities said.

Plantation police said at around 1 p.m. that the situation was a "domestic incident" and they were actively searching for the shooter.

They did not provide more information on the victim's condition, or on what may have led to the gunfire.

🚨 POLICE ACTIVITY 🚨



W. Sunrise Blvd. and NW 65th Ave. is closed in all directions due to a police perimeter. Officers are searching for an armed subject. K9 and a helicopter on scene. Please stay indoors until further notice. pic.twitter.com/cn3KuaeBbU — Plantation Police (@PlantationPD) November 30, 2024

West Sunrise Boulevard and NW 65th Avenue were closed in all directions due to multiple police perimeters. Authorities were using a K-9 and helicopter to find the shooter.

Police also said the subject they were searching for was armed.

Residents should stay inside until further notice.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.