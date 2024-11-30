Crime and Courts

Police search for armed subject that shot man in Plantation

West Sunrise Boulevard and NW 65th Avenue were closed in all directions due to multiple police perimeters.

By Briana Trujillo

One man was hurt and a suspect is still on the loose after a shooting in Plantation on Saturday, authorities said.

Plantation police said at around 1 p.m. that the situation was a "domestic incident" and they were actively searching for the shooter.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

They did not provide more information on the victim's condition, or on what may have led to the gunfire.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

West Sunrise Boulevard and NW 65th Avenue were closed in all directions due to multiple police perimeters. Authorities were using a K-9 and helicopter to find the shooter.

Police also said the subject they were searching for was armed.

Residents should stay inside until further notice.

Local

Pompano Beach 1 hour ago

Driver escapes after car goes into water in Pompano Beach

Miami 5 hours ago

Video shows fire at PortMiami cargo yard

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsBroward County
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us