Police search for car after couple found shot to death at Fort Lauderdale home

Police in Fort Lauderdale are investigating after a couple was found shot to death in a home last week.

The discovery was made just before 7:30 p.m. Friday at a home in the 600 block of Southwest 30th Terrace.

Fort Lauderdale Police officials said officers responded to the home and found a man and woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene. Police haven't released their identities but said they were married.

A homicide investigation was begun to determine if foul play was involved and detectives learned the couple's vehicle was missing from their home.

Detectives believe a possible suspect may have taken the car, a 2014 red Ford Fusion with Florida tag LTDQ16.

#FLPD Have you seen this vehicle? This specific red Ford Fusion is involved in a death investigation and our detectives need your help locating it. If you've seen it, please call Detective Sergeant Geiger at 954-828-6958 or @crimestoppers2. pic.twitter.com/M8kDO9VZzi — Fort Lauderdale Police (@ftlauderdalepd) March 26, 2024

Anyone with information about the car or the incident is asked to call police at 954-828-5546.