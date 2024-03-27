Fort Lauderdale

Police search for car after couple found shot to death at Fort Lauderdale home

The man and woman, who were married, were found dead on Friday from gunshot wounds

By Brian Hamacher

Fort Lauderdale Police

Police in Fort Lauderdale are investigating after a couple was found shot to death in a home last week.

The discovery was made just before 7:30 p.m. Friday at a home in the 600 block of Southwest 30th Terrace.

Fort Lauderdale Police officials said officers responded to the home and found a man and woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene. Police haven't released their identities but said they were married.

A homicide investigation was begun to determine if foul play was involved and detectives learned the couple's vehicle was missing from their home.

Detectives believe a possible suspect may have taken the car, a 2014 red Ford Fusion with Florida tag LTDQ16.

Local

Anyone with information about the car or the incident is asked to call police at 954-828-5546.

