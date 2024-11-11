Miami-Dade County

Police search for driver in hit-and-run crash that killed father of 3 on a scooter in Redland

By Sophia Hernandez

Police are looking for the driver responsible in a deadly hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of a father of three in Redland.

Miami-Dade Police confirmed to NBC6 that the vehicle involved in the crash, first slammed into a building along 232th Street and 194th Avenue before crashing into a person on a scooter on 208th Street and 194th Avenue and taking off.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Family identified the man on the scooter as 46-year-old Alexis Muñoz of Cuba.

According to the victim's cousin, Yaicel Santana, Muñoz and his wife worked for Costa Farms. On Monday morning, he was riding his scooter with her and was dropping her off at work. 

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

"I'm feeling a profound sadness for what has happened to him," Santana told NBC6. "We're on in shock. It's extremely difficult."

The father of three had recently moved to the U.S. from Cuba just six months ago, Santana said.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade County
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us