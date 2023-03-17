Miami-Dade County

Police Searching for Suspect After Woman Shot at Storage Facility in NE Miami-Dade

The shooting happened at New Century Storage at 14444 W. Dixie Highway

By Brian Hamacher

Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was critically injured in a shooting at a storage facility in northeast Miami-Dade Friday.

The shooting happened at New Century Storage at 14444 W. Dixie Highway.

Miami-Dade Police officials said there was an altercation that ended in the woman being shot.

She was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. Her identity wasn't released.

Police said the suspect is known but remained at-large.

No other information was released.

