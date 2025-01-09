Police shoot, kill man possibly armed with Molotov cocktail in Fort Lauderdale: Sources

Police shot and killed a man on Thursday morning who may have been throwing Molotov cocktails in Fort Lauderdale, sources tells NBC6.

It was around 6:30 a.m. when Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue and police responded to a report of a fire in the parking lot of 5341 NW 33rd Avenue.

Sources said a man had been possibly throwing Molotov cocktails before he was engaged by police.

Video of the scene appears to show one of the incendiary devices on the roadway.

NBC6 is working to learn more about the moments before the fatal shooting.

Authorities said they put out the fire, which was contained to a pile of debris in the middle of the parking lot.

There was no property damage as a result.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.