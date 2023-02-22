Police Swarm Hollywood Apartment Complex, Take Suspect Into Custody After Man Shot

What to Know There was a large police response after officers found a man shot near an apartment complex in Hollywood Wednesday morning

Footage showed officers surrounding the complex with guns drawn, and residents said they were evacuated before police confirmed a suspect was in custody

The incident happened not far from Beachside Montessori Village, which was placed on a code yellow as a precaution

Police swarmed an apartment complex in Hollywood and took a suspect into custody after a shooting that sent a man to the hospital Wednesday morning.

The shooting took place around 5:30 a.m. in the 2300 block of Pierce Street.

Hollywood Police officials said officers responded and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim, who was not identified, was transported to an area hospital where his condition was unknown.

Police did not release additional details on the shooting.

Footage showed what appeared to be officers in tactical gear surrounding a nearby apartment building with guns drawn.

Officials later announced that a suspect was taken into custody.

Police with long guns, face covers, and other SWAT gear surrounding an apartment complex in Hollywood where one man was shot. Neighbors on scene who had to evacuate tell me they’re working to get another person out. We did just see a woman come out in cuffs. @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/VJrRIe5eoI — Chernéy Amhara (@CherneyAmharaTV) February 22, 2023

Margarita Simon, who lives in the building, said she jumped out of bed when she heard the commotion early Wednesday.

“Well I heard the guy screaming. That’s what startled me because I heard him knocking, I thought he was knocking at my door," Simon said. “I heard him scream 'help!' and he was trying to get somebody to help him. He was bleeding, they shot him right in the neck.”

She said she peeked outside to see what was happening and recognized the injured man as someone who'd been staying with her neighbor.

“I open up the door again and I look outside and I saw him pacing back and forth trying to stop the cars," Simon said.

She said she hid inside because she didn't know what was going on, but before long she heard another thud on the door, as police swarmed the building.

"They start knocking at my door to evacuate all the apartments," Simon said.

The incident happened not far from Beachside Montessori Village, which was placed on a code yellow as a precaution.

Officials said the code yellow was later lifted.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.