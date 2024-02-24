Pregnant Great White Shark washes ashore on Florida Beach

A shark washed up on the shores of Navarre Beach, Florida on Friday morning, officials say.

A post by Navarre Beach Fire Rescue shows the 13 to 15 feet shark lying on the sand as officials try to remove the carcass from the beach.

According to the post, the shark, which may be a Great White, looks pregnant.

Navarre Beach is approximately 25 miles away from Pensacola in the Florida Panhandle.

Officials did not reveal the cause of death of the animal.