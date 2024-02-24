Florida

Pregnant Great White Shark washes ashore on Florida Beach

Officials from Navarre Beach Fire Department assisted in the removal of the 13 to 15 foot shark.

By NBC6

Navarre Beach Fire Rescue

A shark washed up on the shores of Navarre Beach, Florida on Friday morning, officials say.

A post by Navarre Beach Fire Rescue shows the 13 to 15 feet shark lying on the sand as officials try to remove the carcass from the beach.

According to the post, the shark, which may be a Great White, looks pregnant.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Navarre Beach is approximately 25 miles away from Pensacola in the Florida Panhandle.

Officials did not reveal the cause of death of the animal.

This article tagged under:

Florida
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us