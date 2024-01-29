Miami

President Biden to visit Miami, Palm Beach as part of re-election campaign

The President will reportedly stop in Palm Beach before heading to Miami on Tuesday.

President Joe Biden will travel to South Florida on Tuesday as part of his re-election campaign.

A news release Friday from the White House said he will take part in two “campaign receptions” in the Palm Beach and Miami areas.

It did not provide additional details, such as the locations or times.

President Biden is expected to make his first stop in Palm Beach -- notably the home of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate -- before heading to Miami for his second South Florida stop.

