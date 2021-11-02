Decision 2021

Republican Winner, Democrats Close in South Florida's District 20 Race

11 Democrats and 2 Republicans are on the ballot in Tuesday's special election

NBC Universal, Inc.

Voters in South Florida are choosing the nominees to replace late U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings, a Democrat who had been the longest serving member of the state's congressional delegation before he died in April.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Businessman Jason Mariner won the Republican primary, defeating Greg Musselwhite. The Democratic race was too early to call as votes were being counted Tuesday night.

Eleven Democrats were on the ballot for Tuesday's special election in the district that includes parts of Broward and Palm Beach counties. The district is overwhelmingly Democrat, making it likely that the winner of the Democratic nomination will become the next member of Congress.

MORE DECISION 2021

Decision 2021 Nov 1

What You Need to Know About the November 2nd Election in South Florida

election day 13 hours ago

Election Day 2021: These Are the Races to Watch Across the US Tuesday

Hastings was first elected in 1992. Among the 11 Democrats seeking the nomination are state House Democratic Leader Bobby DuBose, state Rep. Omari Hardy, state Sen. Perry Thurston and former state Rep. Priscilla Ann Taylor. Two Broward County commissioners who previously served as the county mayor, Dale Holness and Barbara Sharief, are also on the ballot, as well as health care company CEO Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, author and former National Urban League chief of staff Elvin Dowling, retired Navy petty officer Phil Jackson, business consulting firm founder Emmanuel Morel and physician Dr. Imran Uddin Siddiqui.

  • U.S. House District 20 – Democratic Primary

    98% reporting

    • Dale Holness

      24%

      11,269

    • Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick

      24%

      11,169

    • Barbara Sharief

      18%

      8,389

    • Perry Thurston, Jr.

      15%

      7,006

    • Bobby DuBose

      7%

      3,332

    • Omari Hardy

      6%

      2,734

    • Priscilla Taylor

      3%

      1,594

    • Elvin Dowling

      1%

      617

    • Emmanuel Morel

      1%

      434

    • Phil Jackson

      1%

      330

Democrat Patricia Robinson of Miramar said with such a large field, it was a difficult choice. She voted for Holness because she felt he will be more pragmatic in what he can achieve in a divided Congress.

“We really need true servants with realistic goals for the people to make things better for this country,” she said.

Turnout was expected to be low, and it’s possible the next U.S. House member to represent the South Florida district can win the primary with less than 20% of the vote. The district is more than 61% Democratic and about 13% Republican. In the 2020 election, Hastings earned 78.7% of the vote to defeat Musselwhite.

Greg Musselwhite and Jason Mariner

  • U.S. House District 20 – Republican Primary

    89% reporting

    • Jason Mariner

      58%

      3,344

    • Greg Musselwhite

      42%

      2,451

Cherfilus-McCormick loaned her campaign more than $3.7 million and has far outspent the other Democrats in the race. Sharief was the second-highest spender as of mid-October, with about $700,000 in expenditures.

Heading into Election Day, out of the more than 345,000 eligible primary voters, nearly 33,000 Democrats and more than 4,000 Republicans had already cast votes.

NBC 6 has team coverage of the elections taking place across both Miami-Dade and Broward.

Republican Kevin Cerino, who voted for the GOP's Mariner, readily acknowledged that the seat will “absolutely” go to the Democratic winner.

“It is what it is,” said Cerino, who didn't sound enthusiastic about his choice. "Mariner seems to be slightly less of a clown than the other guy running. This kind of district that's so overwhelmingly Democratic, you're not going to get a quality candidate.”

The district is nearly 54% Black. Every Democrat on the ballot is a person of color, while the two Republicans are white.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.
AP and NBC 6

This article tagged under:

Decision 2021South FloridaAlcee HastingsDistrict 20
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us