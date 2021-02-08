Proposed COVID-19 Relief Package Aimed at Helping Parents

Democrats are proposing a child tax credit as part of a developing coronavirus relief package.

The Senate announced Tuesday a financial package that is aimed squarely at helping families with children.

The proposal calls for $3,600 payments to families with children under 6 years old. The payment for children between 6 and 17 would be $3,000.

One option could include monthly payments in the $250 to $300 range, as opposed to one lump sum.

“It is a national disgrace that we are at the top of the list of developed nations in terms of the number of children living in poverty, so we have to deal with this,” said Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Ed Markey.

Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial is set to start at 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. Democrats are accusing the former president of inciting the attack against the U.S. Capitol.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer made the announcement on the Senate floor Monday evening. Earlier in the day, he emphasized the necessity for the proceedings.

“Most importantly it's going to ensure a fair senate impeachment, allowing for truth, and accountability,” Schumer said.

“Some people say ‘oh let this go away.’ Oh no. When something as horrible and dastardly that happened on January 6th, because you cannot sweep it under the rug. You must have all the truth come out, and then the accountability once the truth comes out,” he said.

Seventeen Senate Republicans would have to join Democrats for a conviction.

“President Trump and his counsel are pleased that there was bipartisan support on how to structure the impeachment trial," Trump's legal team said in a statement. "We appreciate that Senate Republican leadership stood strong for due process and secured a structure that is consistent with past precedent. This process will provide us with an opportunity to explain to Senators why it is absurd and unconstitutional to hold an impeachment trial against a private citizen."