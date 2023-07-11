Prosecutors present text, social media messages in YNW Melly murder trial

Prosecutors Tuesday presented cellphone videos and text and social media messages as the trial for rapper YNW Melly, accused of killing his two friends back in 2018, continues.

The prosecution had its final witness on the stand, a Miramar detective, who was asked several questions about his investigation into the rapper's and victims' cellphone and Instagram messages.

The state also showed several videos of the rapper that they say he recorded on his cellphone. It was unclear if the videos shown were before or after the murders.

"The reason you got that deal you got because of me,” YNW Melly says in one video.

One video shown in the courtroom was shot allegedly hours after the murder.

"Melly still turnt regardless of what happened this early in the morning,” a woman said in the video.

The rapper, whose real name is Jamell Demons, is accused of shooting and killing Christopher Thomas Jr. and Anthony Williams in 2018. Demons and his co-defendant, Courtland Henry, along with the two victims, made up the rap collective YMW.

Investigators said the two victims were in an SUV with Demons and Henry after leaving a studio session when they were shot and killed.

Police said Demons and Henry claimed they were victims of a drive-by shooting, but prosecutors argued that Demons was the shooter and killed his friends from the backseat.

Christopher Thomas Jr. and Anthony Williams

"My name is Melly and I'm going to turn myself in,” the rapper says in another video.

The prosecutor showed text messages dating months before the murder. Demons' defense raised several concerns.

"They have not authenticated one of these messages, he's not qualified to do that,” Demons’ attorney said. "This detective has already admitted he's never been declared an expert in any of this."

The day ended at 5 p.m. and the jury will return at 9 a.m. Wednesday. The prosecution says they still have about two more hours of testimony. Once they finish with their witness, the defense will cross-examine the Miramar detective.

If Demons is found guilty, he could face the death penalty.