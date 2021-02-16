coronavirus vaccine

Publix Cancels Wednesday's COVID-19 Vaccine Scheduling Event Due to Weather Issues

The company said Wednesday's scheduling event was being canceled due to the weather issues, which will prevent government delivery of Publix's allotted COVID-19 vaccine doses

Publix has canceled its next scheduling event for COVID-19 vaccine appointments in Florida due to weather-related issues.

The company said Wednesday's scheduling event was being canceled due to the weather issues, which will prevent government delivery of Publix's allotted COVID-19 vaccine doses.

"We know how important administering this vaccine is, so we deeply regret the need to cancel Wednesday’s scheduling event. Once additional vaccine is received, we will announce the next opportunity for vaccine appointment scheduling," Publix Director of Communications Maria Brous said in a statement.

Appointments scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday aren't impacted by the change.

Publix held a scheduling event Monday morning but appointments were booked up statewide in less than an hour.

Publix pharmacies are now offering appointments three days a week in many locations around the state, including in Palm Beach and Monroe but not yet in Miami-Dade and Broward.

For more information visit publix.com/covid-vaccine

