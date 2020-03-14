coronavirus

Publix Changing Hours in Wake of Coronavirus Shopping Frenzy

Publix says the adjustment will give stores time to restock shelves and conduct additional sanitation measures.

NBC Universal, Inc.

Grocery chain Publix has announced it will be adjusting its supermarket hours amid concerns of the coronavirus.

Beginning Saturday and until further notice, Publix stores and pharmacies companywide will close at 8 p.m.

Publix says the adjustment will give stores time to restock shelves and conduct additional sanitation measures.

The fear over the spread of COVID-19 has sent shoppers around the world to panic buy — consumers around the world are stockpiling goods like hand sanitizer, canned food and toilet paper.

coronavirus Mar 13

The Psychology of Stockpiling: Why People Are Panic-Buying Toilet Paper

Responds Mar 12

Want to Avoid In-Store Shopping? Here Are Some Options

This article tagged under:

coronavirusPublix
News Local US & World Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride TV Listings
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us