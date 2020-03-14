Publix Changing Hours in Wake of Coronavirus Shopping Frenzy

Grocery chain Publix has announced it will be adjusting its supermarket hours amid concerns of the coronavirus.

Beginning Saturday and until further notice, Publix stores and pharmacies companywide will close at 8 p.m.

To better serve our customers, give our store teams time to conduct additional preventive sanitation and restock product on our shelves, beginning Saturday, March 14 we will adjust store and pharmacy hours companywide to close at 8 p.m. until further notice. pic.twitter.com/Lc0jRLtZwh — Publix (@Publix) March 14, 2020

Publix says the adjustment will give stores time to restock shelves and conduct additional sanitation measures.

The fear over the spread of COVID-19 has sent shoppers around the world to panic buy — consumers around the world are stockpiling goods like hand sanitizer, canned food and toilet paper.