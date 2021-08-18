Publix Pharmacy Offering Third Doses of COVID-19 Vaccines

Publix Pharmacy announced Wednesday that it is providing third doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to anyone who is moderately to severely immunocompromised.

In addition to administering first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, third doses are available by appointment through the Publix's online reservation system or on a walk-in basis.

Am I eligible?

In accordance with CDC guidelines, individuals who are moderately to severely immunocompromised are eligible to receive a third dose of the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

For more information or to find out if you are eligible click here.

Third doses are recommended to be provided 28 days or more after the second dose and should be the same brand as an individual’s previous doses.

Where can I get my third dose?

The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is available at all in-store locations. The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is offered at in-store locations in Brevard, Duval, Orange and Polk counties in Florida.

Is parental consent necessary?

For the Pfizer vaccine, in-person parental or legal guardian consent is required at the time of vaccination for individuals ages 12 – 17.

How can I make an appointment online?

Appointments are encouraged for the most efficient vaccination experience and to ensure the preferred vaccine is available.

Appointments cannot be made by calling Publix or the Publix Pharmacy.

To make an appointment click here.

Will I have to pay for the third dose?

Vaccinations are provided to eligible individuals, while supplies last, and at no cost to the individual.

Customers with health insurance will need to bring their insurance card.

Medicare members should bring their red, white and blue Medicare Part B card.

Customers without health insurance will need to provide their driver’s license or Social Security number.

For the most up-to-date information about Publix’s COVID-19 vaccination efforts click here.