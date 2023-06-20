Quarantine zone established after giant African land snail spotted in Broward County

A quarantine zone has been established in Broward County after a giant African land snail was spotted in Miramar on June 2.

The quarantine, which was announced on Tuesday, means that giant African land snails or plants (including soil, compost, and yard waste) cannot be moved in or out of the zone without a compliance agreement from the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

The zone stretches from Pembroke Road to the north, NW 215th Street in Miami-Dade to the south, South University Drive to the west, and SW 62nd Avenue to the east.

The quarantine is in place so that the FDACS can effectively eradicate the giant African land snail.

The snail is one of the most invasive pests on the planet, causing agricultural and environmental damage, according to the FDACS. They eat over 500 types of plants and can eat the stucco off of buildings.

They can grow up to eight inches long, and can potentially carry the parasite rat lungworm, which may cause meningitis in humans and animals.

The snail should not be handled without gloves because of the meningitis risk.

The FDACS will spray the pesticide metaldehyde, also known as "snail bait," in two treatment centers within the quarantine zone. Metaldehyde disrupts mucus production in snails, leaving them to dry out and usually die within a few days.

The pesticide is typically applied around plants or crops in order to protect them, the FDACS said. Property owners inside of the treatment centers will be notified within 24 hours of the pesticide's application.

The snails can lay over 2,500 eggs in just one year, making the population difficult to contain.

Florida has successfully eradicated the giant African land snail twice before, in 1975 and 2021.

The state used labrador retriever dogs to help curb the snail population in 2021.

The USDA trained the dogs to sniff out the giant African land snails.